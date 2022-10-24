Dog food, Ritas and solar: Do you qualify for these settlements?

PHOENIX — If you're a dog owner, you may have found your pet is allergic to certain ingredients in their food, so you buy brands without wheat or without chicken. But what if the label isn't correct?

Zignature promises limited-ingredient dog foods and treats. A class action lawsuit, however, alleges the labels aren't always correct.

"The grain-free food and treats weren't actually grain free. The chicken-free foods weren't actually chicken free," said Scott Hardy of TopClassActions.com.

He says those allegations are based on third-party testing.

The settlement means if you bought certain Zignature products between June 2, 2017, and June 24, 2022, you could get back $10 for each one, up to $100 total.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is December 21, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

Another settlement involves Bud Light Rita flavored drinks.

Some packages say "Margarita," and a class action lawsuit alleges false advertising.

The suit says labels give the impression that tequila or wine are part of the ingredients, but they are not.

A settlement means if you bought one of more than 100 Bud Light Rita products from January 1, 2018, to July 19, 2022, you can get back up to $21.25.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is December 16, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

If you have solar panels on your roof, check to see if they're made by Sanyo, now under the Panasonic name.

A class action lawsuit alleges certain models beginning with "HIP" had a delamination issue where components could become detached.

"If you saw a significant decrease in power from your solar panels, you'll want to see if it's a delamination problem," Hardy said.

The suit alleges the company "failed to correctly apply their 20-year warranty."

It claims consumers had to pay out-of-pocket for repairs.

A settlement means replacing the panels or getting a depreciated payment.

An example given is if you spent $700 on a panel 10 years ago, payment would be half now, $350.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is December 31, 2029.

See if you qualify for this settlement.