Does your airline get most complaints? How to check out on-time arrivals and more

PHOENIX — Do you want to know which airlines get the most complaints? How about which one has the least cancellations or the best on-time arrivals?

When was the last time you read an airline's contract of carriage before flying? If you haven't done it, you should.

It's what the airline promises if you are bumped from a flight or delayed, or your baggage is mishandled. All of these are ways to protect yourself before you take off.

Flightaware.com allows you to check current delays and cancellations by flight and airport. The appropriately named "misery map" shows delays and cancellations at the largest airports.

At transportation.gov, the air travel consumer report breaks down airline performance by month. It shows cancellations, mishandled bags, overall complaints, and many more flight statistics.

In November of last year, Delta came in first place for on-time arrivals. Frontier Airlines was last that month, according to the government site.

If you look by year, in 2022 through November, Delta was first again, and Allegiant Air was last.

The government's airline customer service dashboard shows only Alaska, American, and Frontier, out of 10 major U.S. airlines, commit to sitting families together without added fees.

Take a screenshot of those commitments.

If you are stranded, you may need to remind airlines since there is no law yet forcing them to cover expenses for delays.

The government is considering new passenger rights regulations.

You can weigh in on changes, file a complaint and learn more about your rights through the Department of Transportation site.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is also pushing for more passenger rights.