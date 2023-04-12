Do you have money waiting for you to claim? These 5 Arizonans are on the money list!

PHOENIX — Do you have money held by the state just waiting for you to claim?

These people do as well:

Laszlo M. Stempel, Phoenix

Walter V. Spence,Douglas

Charlaine R. Greer, Phoenix

Charles Williams, Sierra Vista

Ray O. Talley, Parker

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) gave us their names. All of them are part of the state's Unclaimed Money Program.

Old checks, contents of dormant bank accounts, or forgotten safety deposit boxes are handed over to the state and held by owners.

Right now, there's more than $2 billion worth of property waiting for the 5 people and other owners to claim.

If you get a letter that you may have unclaimed property and have concerns, check the information with the ADOR website.

Another way to check for extra cash is by going through the open class action lawsuit settlements.

When businesses are sued for allegedly doing something wrong, settlements can mean tens, if not hundreds of dollars for consumers.

Topclassactions.com and other sites list open settlements like the one involving Uber and a government lawsuit claiming violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"If it takes you a longer time to get into an Uber because you're disabled, well, you're paying for it," says Scott Hardy with topclassactions.com.

That's the lawsuit allegation.

The suit alleges with Uber's wait time policy, charges began after two minutes whether you were in the car or not.

The government says Uber failed to provide a reasonable modification for these riders.

If you qualify, you could get part of the $2.2 million dollar settlement.

The claim filing deadline is April 24th.

Uber claims no wrongdoing in reaching this settlement.

From making money to protecting it:

Checking your credit report for ID theft is now easier.

While you used to be able to get only one report from each of the 3 reporting agencies yearly, now you can get one each week!

Go to annualcreditreport.comto order them.

Check for any new credit you don't recognize.

It could be early signs of id theft.

You can also file a fraud alert and put a credit freeze on your accounts right there.

Credit freezes prevent access to your credit and you can temporarily lift it if needed.

The free weekly reports last through 2023.