Do you have a will or trust that will carry out your wishes? Here's how to get free legal help

It's something you don't want to think about and many usually put it off, but having a will or trust in place is the only way to make sure your wishes are carried out at the time of your death.

"We tell people if you don't make a will, the state of Arizona makes one for you," says attorney Nora Jones.

Jones is a probate and trust litigation attorney with the Tiffany and Bosco Law Firm.

She says whether you decide to create your own will or hire an attorney, all wills should contain at least two important things.

"At a minimum people should have a healthcare power of attorney and a financial power of attorney," she says.

One person handles healthcare decisions. The other person deals with financial issues and how assets will be distributed.

Otherwise, probate courts could decide and your situation could be easy or complicated.

Either way, you don't want to get this wrong.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Let Joe Know team will partner with the State Bar of Arizona to offer free advice on wills and trusts, including what you need or what you don't.

Attorneys who specialize in probate matters, setting up living trusts and wills will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will be able to help with what you should have in place now and what help you'd get from an attorney versus setting up a will yourself.