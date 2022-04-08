DMV online: Do you qualify for part of $102 million?

If you're searching online for driver's license or car registration information, you may have been led to DMV.com.

It has plenty of links to driving-related information, but the Federal Trade Commission calls it a "fake."

The FTC says at DMV.com, that despite promises, you can't take care of license or registration needs. Instead, they say, you end up paying and just getting bogus information.

They call it "publicly available information on how to apply for a driver's license."

While in Arizona it's MVD for Motor Vehicles Division, and the legitimate website is AZMVDNow.gov, some let me know they were led to DMV.com and had the same complaint.

In their lawsuit, the FTC says On Point Global, the company behind it, ran "hundreds of deceptive sites" including those promising to show eligibility for government assistance.

Instead, the FTC says "consumers who submitted detailed and sensitive personal information" got unwanted sales and marketing contacts.

There's a $102 million settlement.

If you paid the DMV.com site between 2017 and 2019 or gave information to one of On Point Global's government benefit sites in 2019, you could get part of it.

If you received an email from this address: noreply@onpointclaimform.com, reply and you should be set.

If you did not receive it and still qualify, you can make a claim until July 5 by clicking here.