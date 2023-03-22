Didn't get paid? Being hassled at work? Get free legal help for workplace issues Wednesday night

What happens when you don't get paid for the work you do? Missing a paycheck can set up a series of other problems like unpaid bills and cut-off services.

If you have pay issues or other workplace problems, like discrimination or workers comp concerns, we have you covered.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, employment attorneys will be ready to take your calls and offer free advice.

Mckenna let me know a local restaurant didn't give her a "last paycheck." She says they're "not giving me my pay stub so I know how many hours I've worked."

If you are owed less than $5,000, you can file a complaint with the Industrial Commission of Arizona. They also handle bonuses, vacation, mileage, and unauthorized deductions.

If you seek more than $5,000, file with the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division.

Beginning at 5 p.m., we're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

Eight employment attorneys will be in our studio, taking your calls, and giving you free guidance on how to get your money.

These attorneys also handle more than paycheck issues. They can advise you about contracts, safety in the workplace, discrimination, workers comp for injuries, privacy rights, and more.

They're issues like the one viewer Joshua let me know about.

He too says he didn't get paid, but Joshua goes further saying he worked "160 hours in a two-week period." He says they were "17-22 hour shifts, nonstop, without any days off and without getting paid overtime."

What are your rights? How do you proceed?

Join me for ABC15 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

We'll talk about employment/workplace issues and you can get free help one-on-one by calling 1-855-522-1515.

Phones are only open from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday.