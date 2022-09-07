Did you buy these products? Claim part of the millions!

PHOENIX — Teeth whitening is a huge business and Hello Products relies on activated charcoal to whiten.

But a class action lawsuit alleges there's no proof that it works.

"Turns out the American Dental Association (ADA) doesn't agree," said Scott Hardy with Topclassactions.com.

While there are different opinions online, in a 2017 study, the ADA said there was "insufficient clinical and laboratory data to substantiate the safety and efficacy claims of charcoal."

The Hello products lawsuit settlement means if you bought before June 15th this year, you could claim part of 1.4 million dollars.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is October 11, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

The recent baby formula shortage left a lot of moms scrambling to find enough for their babies.

A lawsuit however claims even if you found Enfamil formula, you may have been shorted.

"That you weren't able to get as much baby formula as was advertised on the packages," Hardy says.

The suit claims 15 different Enfamil products gave buyers between 8.9% to 10.2% fewer servings than promised on the label.

A settlement means if you bought one of them between January 2017 and June 23rd, 2022, you can get $3 back for every product bought.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is October 31, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

A class action suit involving Roundup weed killer claims the products were sold without warning of potential health risks.

The company settled the suit for $45 million dollars .

By filing a claim Hardy says you could still file an individual lawsuit if you develop health issues you link to the products.

If you bought one of the Roundup, HDX or Ace products in Arizona from February 2017 to the present, you could get up to $33 for each one.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is October 19, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.