Dangerous microwaves, Walmart refunds, older BMWs part of lawsuits that could mean money for you

Did Walmart not give all your money back when you returned items? That's a lawsuit allegation and a settlement that could mean money for you.

The suit claims that between July 17, 2015, and Nov. 25, 2020, Walmart and Sam's Club didn't always refund sales tax when you brought back items.

There is a $5-million settlement but the exact amount you may receive and proof needed haven't been determined yet.

The deadline to file a claim is April 1, 2021.

The company does not claim any wrongdoing in reaching this settlement.

You expect your microwave to simply cook your food, but some owners of the Sharp Microwave Drawer Oven say they got a dangerous show instead.

Scott Hardy with topclassactions.com says the lawsuit alleges a defect that poses a fire risk.

"They were seeing electricity arcing within it. So, they were seeing things that you should not be seeing in your microwave," Hardy says.

A settlement means if you bought between January 2009 and Aug. 5, 2020, you qualify.

You could get a replacement, a $250 cash payment, or a $500 Sharp voucher. You could also get labor costs if you have it repaired.

The company claims no wrongdoing in reaching this settlement.

The deadline to file a claim is May 7, 2021.

A class action settlement involving another potential danger affects thousands of older BMW models.

The allegations involve timing chain defects that can lead to engine damage.

A settlement means if you paid for engine repairs tied to this issue, you could get up to $7,500 reimbursed if you had work done at an independent shop.

There is no cap on repairs that were done at BMW dealers.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is March 18, 2021

