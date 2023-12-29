Damaged furniture, housing issues and vehicle troubles: Let Joe Know team solving big problems

PHOENIX — When Sue, an ABC15 viewer, ordered a new leather sectional with a recliner, she expected top-notch but says it arrived with issues and structural damage.

She says she tried to get it repaired. Parts were ordered but Sue says the repair person told her it was not repairable.

Still, Sue says the store would not give her a refund.

When months went by, Sue let me know and our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Poorva went to work.

Poorva worked with both sides and finally, the store refunded the full $6,000+ to Sue.

Problem solved!

Viewer Pat had a different issue involving a golf cart.

He brought the cart with him in a move from Iowa but says he can't drive it here.

"This requires a title. I have no title as Iowa doesn't have this requirement," Pat says.

Further, he says if he wanted to sell the cart, the book value would be $3,800 with a title. The value is less than $1,000 without it.

Pat says despite repeated attempts, he can't get that title, so he let me know.

Our problem solvers contacted the cart maker and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

ADOT sent an inspector out and the next day, Pat wrote to us: "Mission accomplished!! I can't thank you enough for your perseverance. Had it not been for you, I would have given up long ago. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Problem solved!

Many times, our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team gets fast results.

But even if it takes months, we don't give up easily, which Bettie discovered after our team spent nearly a year helping her.

Bettie owns a mobile home and wrote: "I rent the lot. The foundation was washed out. Nobody has volunteered to do anything however I keep paying the rent. This is my home, and I'm 84. Please give me some help if you can. I'd appreciate it."

When Bettie let me know, our volunteer Roxanne pushed the park owners...and pushed...and pushed.

Finally, she got action — and a lot of it!

Bettie's home was re-leveled, washed-out areas were filled in, a new gutter was installed to divert water away and a dry well was added to catch nearby runoff.

Another problem solved!

If you've tried and tried and just can't solve that consumer issue, go to abc15.com/letjoeknow and tell me about it.