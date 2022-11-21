Cutting the cord? Check out these free movie or TV streaming services

Saving money by cutting the cord. Many people are choosing smart TVs and streaming services over traditional cable.

Adding multiple services can become expensive quickly; but, you may have overlooked some options to help keep your costs down.

Freevee

You've likely heard of Amazon Prime Video, but Amazon also has a little-known streaming service called Freevee. It does not have the big hits that you'll find on Amazon, but does have a mix of original content, concerts, documentaries, and more.

Youtube Movies

If ads aren't a problem, Youtube has a long list of full-length movies available. Just go to Youtube and search 'Youtube Movies'. You'll find a specific channel with hundreds of films including Legally Blonde and Full Metal Jacket.

Plex

You can access multiple streaming services on one platform with Plex. Users can find a mix of content as well as live tv options, but Plex also offers the ability to search other streaming services (think Hulu, Netflix, etc.) without leaving the Plex platform.

Unused Perks

You may have access to free streaming benefits, and not even know it. If you have Amazon Prime, it comes with Amazon Prime Video service. Walmart+ customers get Paramount Streaming bundled into their yearly subscription. Certain Verizon Unlimited plans come with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ included.

If you have tips to make, save, or protect your money - email them to joe@abc15.com.