Cut your internet costs? There are new options in the Valley

PHOENIX — For many in the Valley, Cox and Century Link have been two of our home internet choices.

But these options are soon changing.

Both T-Mobile and Verizon are now offering 5G home internet service, depending on where you live.

They promise fast speeds at comparable prices and connect through cell phone towers.

Century Link and Cox use cables or phone lines, but there are other differences.

We've gotten used to monthly equipment rental fees, contracts with big early termination fees and special prices good now not later.

It's been frustrating for many.

T-Mobile and Verizon say they avoid that, for the most part.

With both services, the advertised plan fee covers all costs including the only piece of equipment, a gateway (modem/router combination).

And since you just plug it in, there is no service fee, or contract.

T-Mobile doesn't guarantee prices, Verizon offers plans that do. It all depends on your location.

At my house, Verizon charges $60 monthly, $50 with autopay and $25 if you have one of 8 Verizon phone plans.

Verizon promises 5G service, up to 300 Megabits Per Second (MBPS) download speeds.

T-Mobile costs $50 monthly with autopay, $5 more without and $30 if you have their Magenta Max voice plan.

Their downloads are up to 182 MBPS downloads.

Both T-Mobile and Verizon offer up to $500 if you're charged termination fees to switch.

Cox charges different prices for plans that go up to 1GB MPBS downloads.

Their "up to" 250 MBPS advertised plan, is $49.99 monthly excluding fees and taxes.

They now offer free equipment with these prices fixed for two years and no contracts.

Century Link offers speeds up to 980 MBPS for $65 monthly. But at my address, the fastest plan is up to 100 MBPS for downloads.

The cost is $50 monthly with autopay excluding fees and taxes. Add a $15 monthly charge if you rent Century Link equipment.

Which is fastest? I've read mixed reviews. So, I need your help.

Record your internet speed, give me the name of your provider and email it to me at joe@abc15.com.

Click here to test your home internet speeds.

Test your speeds several times throughout the week, at different times on different days.