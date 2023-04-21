Cut the losses and stop the bleeding: One couple's timeshare exit story

PHOENIX — Timeshares have turned into vacation clubs and points have replaced deeds. But the reputation with some owners is the same. Sales pitch promises didn't pan out, costs increased, and they want out.

Some turn to timeshare resale businesses. We recently told you about Rose Rainey's bad experience with one of those resellers.

"They charged me $11,881...Just the tactics, the lies that they utilize to keep egging you on," Rose says about the business.

Kate LaValley was watching our story and says she was feeling Rose's pain.

"It just seemed like she was spending an awful lot of money and getting nowhere," Kate says.

Kate wanted to share the story of how she and her husband Jim got rid of two timeshares without hiring a reseller. But it was hard, costly and despite a cancellation law, Kate says you're really on your own.

A three-day "right to cancel" law is part of timeshare contracts.

In Arizona, you have 10 days to cancel timeshare contracts without penalty.

As Kate thought about the money involved, she says she canceled the next day and sent all paperwork back with return receipts.

"What they did was they just ignored it, that we had ever done that," Kate says.

Kate was in New Hampshire at the time. The timeshare seller was in Nevada. She says she had to work with officials in both states, which was not simple.

Kate says even after canceling the next day and obeying the three-day cancel rule, it took her six months to get out of her timeshare contract.

Her husband Jim spent $13,000 for his timeshare. But he says he grew unhappy with sales pitch promises that didn't work out and the yearly maintenance fees that kept growing.

"It started around $275. But by the time we were done, it was up to $675," Jim says.

Kate did the math. If 52 owners each owned one week of that same unit, and each paid $675, that's $35,000 a year.

With 30 timeshare units, the complex was taking in more than $1 million yearly just in maintenance fees.

It was too much for the LaValley family. They wanted out. Ruling out resellers, the couple says they fought the timeshare seller on their own.

The LaValleys advise being persistent.

"Tell them that you mean business, you're not going to pay them anymore," Kate says.

Finally, it worked. They didn't get their money back. But they did get out of those forever and increasing fees.

And while you'd think these two would be the last to ever sit through another timeshare sales pitch, well, it happened again. The couple says the freebie they were offered was just too good. But this time, there was a different outcome.

"At the end, the girl who was dealing with us stood up and said, 'Thank you for wasting my time.' We said, 'You're welcome,'" Kate said.

Before hiring a timeshare reseller, the Federal Trade Commission recommends trying to contact the timeshare developer/seller and ask about your options.

The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) has a tool that can help you determine who to contact if trying to get out of your timeshare contract.

The Federal Trade Commission offers advice about timeshare sales and resellers.