Crashed windshield and need it replaced? Insurers must offer no deductible option

You're driving along and suddenly hear... pop! Something hit your windshield, causing a crack. Now you need a replacement, but will your insurer pay?

In most states, comprehensive insurance covers replacement after you pay your deductible.

But say your deductible is $750 and a windshield would cost less than half that amount. You would be paying out of pocket unless you chose a special "no deductible" glass option.

It's only offered in 6 states, including Arizona.

Here, state law says that under comprehensive coverage, insurers must offer customers "complete coverage for the repair or replacement of all damaged safety equipment without regard to any deductible." That includes windshields.

With no deductible, your insurer would pay for all windshield replacement costs.

That's if you choose the glass option and it's not always easy to find.

Last year, when the Let Joe Know Team checked Geico online, there was no mention of a "no deductible" glass option, even after clicking "learn more."

But that's changed.

A recent check shows under their comprehensive policy, Geico clearly offers deductibles with the option for no deductible on glass loss.

The cost for the no deductible option added just $40 to an online quote for a 6-month policy.

Allstate shows a "comprehensive with glass option."

State Farm offers the same thing.

At Progressive, there's a $0 deductible glass option.

Liberty Mutual separates "glass coverage" and states "not subject to a deductible."

If you don't see a no-deductible glass option, ask about it.

It will also cost you $80 to $100 more a year, depending on your car and policy. Be sure to weigh the cost against how often you've had to replace glass in the past.