Covid cancel travel plans? Fighting back to get that refund!

When you buy a product, it should be working well.

If not, you expect a refund.

But while some businesses are quick to take your money, they're not so fast handing it back.

Diane found that out when she paid $6,000 for a cruise in 2020.

But Covid had other plans, and the cruise was canceled.

She says she tried getting the money back from Norwegian Cruise lines.

Diane even had a statement from them saying she would get the refund.

But more than a year later, she says her attempts to get that money have gone nowhere.

"They just give you a little recording and hang up on you," she says.

We hear from hundreds of people every month.

The Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team works every day to help people like Debbie and Les, who also couldn't get a refund.

Les had a new "upgraded" stove in his new house.

It has a self-cleaning system that he counted on but says it "does not work."

The builder blamed the appliance shop and vice versa, both saying it's not their problem.

A year later, Les let me know and our problem solvers took it on.

And Les soon had some great news.

"To our surprise, Whirlpool (the manufacturer) refunded the full retail price," Les says.

He says he has a new range and "we can't thank you and staff enough."

Problem solved!

Mary's husband died in March last year.

In October, she ordered a "marble stone and a VA (Veteran's Administration) plaque."

She says she paid more than $2,800 for it.

But 5 months later, Mary says she still had nothing.

So, Mary let me know saying "I'm at my wits end. I hope you can help me."

And our problem solver Grant did just that.

Not only was Mary's plaque taken care of, the memorial park told her she's also getting her $2,800 back.

She was told that was because of a phone call, "the one from ABC15 Let Joe Know."

"This is such a blessing. Thanks so much," Mary says.

Back to Diane and her canceled cruise refund, we contacted Norwegian Cruise Lines and asked why the refund had taken this long.

Then we got a response from Sherli, who we also helped get her cruise money back.

Sherli says Diane got her $6,000 refund. "Oh, happy day," she says. "We appreciate the time you put in to help us all receive our refunds."