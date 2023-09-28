Consumers get FREE help at Let Joe Know On the Road event

TEMPE, AZ — Seven years and going strong! Get your paperwork ready because Let Joe Know is once again going On the Road to help consumers with their problems and questions.

The event started in 2015, took a COVID hiatus, but came back in 2022. Each year, hundreds of consumers are able to get FREE one-on-one help from consumer experts and attorneys.

The event is happening on Wednesday, October 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange. It's on the District Stage which is right next to Dave & Buster's.

Thirty attorneys and consumer experts can help with almost any consumer issue you have including rental and utility aid, landlord/tenant disputes, car repairs, child support and custody, scams, contract issues, and more!

Our team will pair you up with an expert who you can talk one-on-one with about your issue.

Bring all the proof you can and make sure to write down your questions ahead of time.

See you there!