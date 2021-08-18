Class action lawsuits: Do you qualify for cash back?

From canceled concert refunds to brain supplement false advertising claims, class action lawsuits aim to hold some companies accountable.

And when the businesses settle those suits, it can mean money for customers.

Vivid Seats is a popular online ticket resale site. A lawsuit alleges the company had a 100% buyer refund guarantee that wasn't being followed.

"If you bought tickets through Vivid Seats and didn't receive 100% of the money back due to events being canceled, this one may impact you," says Scott Hardy with topclassactions.com.

If you bought a ticket before April 2021 for an event between Sept 2016 and April 2021, and it was postponed, rescheduled, or canceled, you could qualify for cash back or 110% credit towards a future ticket.

The company claims no wrongdoing in settling this suit. The deadline to file a claim is August 30, 2021.

Find out more about this lawsuit settlement here.

Another class-action suit alleges the supplement Neuriva falsely advertised products as being clinically and scientifically proven to enhance performance.

A settlement means if you bought products between January 2019 and April 23, 2021, you could get back up to $65 back with proof of purchase.

The company claims no wrongdoing. The deadline to file a claim is October 1, 2021.

Find out if you qualify for this settlement.

Blue Cross Blue Shield insures one in three Americans.

A lawsuit accuses them of trying to limit market competition.

A settlement is paying out $2.67 billion.

You qualify if you were covered by the insurer between February 2008 and October 2020.

BCBS says how much of that $2.67 billion claimants could get depends on the number of claims filed, premiums paid, and whether the insurance was fully insured or self-funded.

The company claims no wrongdoing. The deadline to file a claim is November 5, 2021.

Find out more about this settlement.