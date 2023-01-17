Child support, parental rights issues? Get free legal help with family law concerns

PHOENIX — Child support, child custody, divorce-they are all family law issues that affect a lot of Arizonans.

Getting help with those issues can be costly. But not this week!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, we are gathering eight Family Law attorneys in our studio to offer you free help.

Family law can involve divorce, domestic violence, child custody, child support, parental rights, adoption, and more.

It's one of our monthly consumer phone banks in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona.

I'll be live on ABC15 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with advice about family law issues.

And you can call in and talk to a family law attorney for free until 7 p.m.

The phone bank number will only be active during that time frame. The phone number is 1-855-522-1515.