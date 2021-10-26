Check your bank statements: Bogus Google charges appearing

If you haven't checked your bank statements closely lately, you should do it now.

Unauthorized Google charges are appearing on Chase Visa statements.

And while there are different accounts, all charges are for the same odd amount, $13.01.

Beth emailed that her account had three of those charges all saying Google.

"My card has been linked to Google Chrome and Google Play," she says.

But none of those charges were authorized. Not all of the cards affected were even attached to Google accounts. And most of the charges don't have anything to do with Google.

We only found two of the charges we've seen related to Google Play.

They are "Dwarf" and "Danmi."

The other "Google" charges were associated with business names or names of individuals.

So, what's going on?

We reached out to Chase, Google, and Visa. One thing is for sure, there's a reason the charges are for such small amounts.

We're seeing more scammers hoping to sneak them through possibly month after month. Since most credit fraud alerts are for higher amounts, you may never notice.

If this happens to you, contact your credit card company immediately.

In some cases, victims had charges reversed and many canceled their cards.

Despite getting screenshots of the charges from us, Chase tells us they need specific account information to investigate. In a statement to us, Chase says, "We encourage customers to check their accounts regularly for any transactions they don’t recognize. They won’t be responsible for transactions they didn’t authorize and that they tell us about promptly."

And they say you can learn more about fraud here.

Visa also says cardholders are protected from fraud.

Google did not respond by our deadline.

Unfortunately, some say the charges continued on their new cards.

So, this is a reminder to check your bank and credit account statements line by line questioning any charge that doesn't look right.

Report those that you don't recognize and look back at past statements for similar charges.

Let me know if you have the same issue: joe@abc15.com