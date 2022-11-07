Changing airline refund rules: DOT proposal to give fliers more refund opportunities

PHOENIX — The holidays are in sight and for many people that may mean a plane ride is just around the corner. But with the excitement of a trip, can come the anxiety of possible flight delays or cancellations.

To help consumers, the Department of Transportation is proposing a rule change to grant airline passengers greater access to refunds in the event of unforeseen circumstances, like a substantial delay or COVID-19 event.

Fliers would be entitled to a refund if:

A domestic departure or arrival changes by three or more hours; six hours for international flights

The arrival or departure airport changes

A connection is added to the trip

The type of aircraft changes causing a significant downgrade in the travel experience or available amenities

"The most significant thing in the rulemaking and the proposed rulemaking is that it finally defines what is a significant delay," said Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with Arizona Education Fund. According to Murray, most of these conditions are already 'guidance' for airlines, but the proposed rule change would make them enforceable requirements.

Another proposed change would require vouchers issued due to a COVID-19 event to be valid indefinitely, rather than expiring.

However, rules aside, Murray says the best protection for consumers is knowing their rights.

"If the airline offers a credit or a voucher and that's not okay with the passenger... they should know they have the right to say no," Murray said.

While most of the proposals are advantageous to fliers, it's important to note airlines would be allowed to charge a fee to process a refund or issue a voucher. That's as long as the fee is disclosed at ticketing.

You have until November 21 to weigh in on the potential rules online .

The DOT recently launched another resource for airline passengers - a new airline dashboard. The Airline Customer Service Dashboard compares the services that airlines have committed in writing to providing when they are to blame for flight cancellations or significant delays. Check it out before your next booking.

If you have tips to help people save, make, or protect their money - email Joe@abc15.com