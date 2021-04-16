Cereals, dishwashers and your credit: How lawsuit settlements could mean up to $1,500

Are you a cereal lover?

Well, if you bought Raisin Bran, Honey Bunches of Oats, Honeycomb or other Post brands, you could qualify for some money back.

Scott Hardy with TopClassActions.com says a class-action lawsuit alleges the cereals may not be as healthy as they advertise.

A settlement means you could get up to $15 a box if you bought between Aug. 29, 2012, and Nov. 2, 2020 and can prove it.

The company claims no wrongdoing in settling this lawsuit.

The deadline to file a claim is May 19, 2021.

See if you qualify for this settlement by clicking here.

If the cereal settlement doesn't interest you, how about one involving a popular dishwasher brand.

After using your dishwasher, you expect to find all of those nice shiny clean dishes.

That's not what some Kitchen Aid owners say they found.

A lawsuit alleges certain models have a wheel defect that causes the upper rack to collapse with dozens of models that were affected.

A settlement means if you bought between October 2010 and June 14, 2019, you could get repairs, money off future products, or a cash payout.

The company claims no wrongdoing in settling this lawsuit.

The deadline to file a claim is June 15, 2021.

Click here to see if you qualify for this settlement.

Have you been turned down for a loan, a car, or a new apartment because of your credit report?

If so, you should check to make sure all of the information is accurate.

A class-action lawsuit alleges Equifax credit bureau provided false information about consumers.

In some cases, it said liens or judgments were not paid, when they actually had been paid.

A settlement could mean up to $1,500 but it takes a lot to qualify.

You must prove a credit report issued by Equifax to a third party contained inaccurate or incorrect tax lien or civil judgment information between June 28, 2015, and May 14, 2019.

And you must prove you were hurt by the information.

That proof could include court records or a statement from the company taking action.

The company does not admit any wrongdoing in settling this suit.

The deadline to file a claim is Dec. 31, 2021.

See if you qualify for this settlement by clicking here.