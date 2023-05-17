Watch Now
NewsLet Joe Know

Actions

Can't pay your high rent? Threatened with eviction? Attorneys will be at ABC15 to help!

Housing.jpg
Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
Housing inventory is building back up in metro Phoenix.
Housing.jpg
Posted at 2:00 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 05:00:06-04

Eviction filings are rising in the Valley.

And while many of those renters will be forced to leave, not all will be.

If you're having trouble playing, what can you do as a renter before it comes to an eviction?

If you do face eviction, what is your next step?

What are your renter rights?

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Let Joe Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona and Community Legal Services.

From evictions and payments to deposits and damage, these attorneys will be there to answer your questions.

If you have any rental questions, you can call 1-855-522-1515, landlord and tenant attorneys will be in our studio taking your calls.

Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn more about Let Joe Know: