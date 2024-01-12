Can't get the title to your new car? How to protect yourself before buying

Have you bought a used car and found out days later that it had serious issues that weren't disclosed? What should you do about it?

This was an issue Let Joe Know tackled in the latest edition of "What's Bugging You?"

Dave Warkentin, the executive director of the Arizona Independent Automobile Dealers Association, says before walking on a car lot, know the type of car you want, your price range, and finance options.

Check with your local bank or credit union and try to get pre-approved at a certain rate. You can then compare financing the dealer may offer.

When you find a car, there's even more homework.

"I would do a lienholder check. I'd do a Carfax. Learn as much about the history of that vehicle before I go in and negotiate the sale," he said.

A Carfax report can show the car's repair history.

You can check for unpaid liens through the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Taking those steps could prevent what happened to viewer Ashley.

Her family said Ashley paid $8,000 cash for a car, took it home, and later found it had a $7,000 lien on it.

Because of that, she couldn't get a title to the car.

They say the dealer wanted her to pay off the lien.

Warkentin says there's a law protecting consumers.

"The dealer has 30 days to complete the title work. If the dealer doesn't do that, they're out of compliance and they have to unwind the deal," he said.

Too often people don't do their homework. They buy a used car and find out days later it has serious undisclosed problems.

One viewer said she paid $5,800 for her car.

"They sold me a lemon," she said. "I was only able to drive the car a day before finding the transmission was no good. The shop is quoting $8,000 to fix it."

"If the transmission went bad, it is 100% covered," Warkentin said.

Arizona Used Car Lemon Law says if within 15 days or 500 miles a "major component" breaks, and the dealer hasn't repaired after two attempts, by law you can get back the amount you paid for the car.

It's also important to get that car checked out by a trusted mechanic before buying.

Warkentin said in most cases, dealers want to work with buyers if you give them a chance. He says his organization can also help mediate disputes with members.

"I'll help the dealer understand what rights dealers have and what the rights the consumer have," he said.

So be sure to do your homework before buying and document everything if there's a problem later.