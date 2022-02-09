Can't get free rapid COVID tests? What to do with shared addresses

PHOENIX — The government is promising free home-delivered rapid COVID-19 tests.

We've told you how one man found a glitch in the system that isn't allowing delivery to some homes.

After that story, dozens of residents let me know they live on properties with a shared address and have had the same issue.

David lives in a Mesa RV/mobile home park with 600 lots. Each one has a different unit number, but all share the same street address.

He says when he went to COVIDtests.gov to get the four free tests, he was told "this has already been sent to that address."

Dozens of other people with shared addresses, let me know they've had similar issues.

In RV parks, apartments, and dorms, people say they ordered the tests but were told the address was "invalid" because a test had already been sent.

While we couldn't get a solution through the government, a viewer, who happens to be a mail deliverer, had a suggestion.

She says when filling out the request through COVIDtests.gov, put the physical address and unit or lot number on separate lines.

She says, "as I service multiple senior parks that share the same address that's what I'm instructed to tell customers."

Viewer Peggy went further saying "this is awful. Email me his address."

She wants to send David two of her COVID test kits, but he won't need that.

After getting nowhere with complaints, one did get through to the U.S. Postal Service.

David just got confirmation that the four free tests are finally on the way.

In their letter to David, USPS said "We're working through the high demand. Thank you for your patience."

If you didn't fill out the address as suggested, you may want to resubmit.

Also, file a complaint through COVIDtest.gov.