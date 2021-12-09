Can't get concert refund? Our team helps get your money back

PHOENIX — Almost two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, people are still trying to get refunds from postponed events or those that had to be canceled.

Amy had tickets for a blast from the past concert that included Joan Jett and Def Leppard scheduled for September.

She spent $851 for 6 seats.

But when the concert had to be postponed until next year, Amy said "2 of us will not even be living in Arizona" at the time.

When Amy couldn't get a refund from Ticket Network, she let me know.

That is when the Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team took over.

Just 3 weeks later, volunteer Stephanie had contacted the right people and Amy had all of her money refunded.

Thanks to Ticket Network for coming through and helping.

Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria also had a tough season.

Susan says that when the theater was forced to temporarily close, and her husband was ill, she asked for a refund of tickets for 3 shows.

She says she was told the policy was no refunds.

Sadly, Susan says her husband died and she "will not use the tickets".

So she let me know and our problem solvers went to work.

Volunteer Emily got hold of the theater's marketing team and worked with them.

Good news!

They say "we are refunding her money."

And Susan insisted the theater keep $100 as a donation!

Thanks to Arizona Broadway Theatre for making that happen.

So many vacations and celebrations had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

Some of them involved a lot of money, like the event Zoira planned for her 50th anniversary party at a local resort.

Zoira says she and husband eloped and didn't have an actual wedding.

She says she wanted the event 50 years later to celebrate with her 4 children and 16 grandchildren.

Then COVID hit.

"My guests are elderly and I can not jeopardize our health with this pandemic," Zoira says.

But the resort stuck by it's no cancelation policy.

So Zoira let me know and Let Joe Know and volunteer Ellen took on the case.

She went back and forth with the resort.

While management stuck by their policy, they agreed to return a portion of what Zoira paid.

She got back a whopping $3250!

It's been very tough on these businesses too.

We appreciate all the businesses that were willing to work with consumers during this time.