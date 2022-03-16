Watch
NewsLet Joe Know

Actions

Buy these products? You may qualify for money back

McCormick Recall
Donald King/AP
FILE - This Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, file photo shows the logo for McCormick & Co. McCormick is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination. The company said this week that it's recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. (AP Photo/Donald King, FIle)
McCormick Recall
Posted at 4:35 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 07:35:09-04

If you have purchased any of these products, you could qualify for money back.

Open your kitchen cabinet and you likely find a McCormick food seasoning.

If it's one of their Perfect Pinch products labeled "all natural," a class-action lawsuit claims that's not true.

Topclassactions.com's Scott Hardy says it's a false advertising allegation that not all of the ingredients can be considered "natural."

The settlement means if you bought one of a dozen flavors between Jan. 1, 2013, and Sept. 23, 2021, and have proof, you could get up to a dollar back per purchase.

The limit is $15 without proof.

The deadline to file a claim is tentatively April 11, 2022.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

Learn more about this class action settlement.

Another class-action lawsuit involves the popular clothing store Forever 21.

Back in 2017, the chain had a data breach involving credit card payments at stores.

A lawsuit alleges the company didn't secure that information properly.

The settlement means if you used a credit card at a store between April 13 and Oct. 24, 2017, you could get money even if your info wasn't stolen.

"Up to $250 if you spent time logging into websites to see if you were impacted if anybody stole your data," Hardy says.

The settlement amount is up to $10,000 if you can prove you had a monetary loss because of the breach.

The deadline to file a claim is March 21, 2022.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

Learn more about this settlement.

Finally, Molekule Air Purifiers have been sold as removing air pollutants and sickness-causing particles. They've also claimed to have passed independent testing and that they outperformed HEPA filters.

A lawsuit alleges not all of that is true.

The settlement means if you bought one of the purifiers before Oct. 12, 2021, you could get up to $43.80 and a $250 coupon towards a new filter.

Molekule says independent laboratories have proven their claims.

The deadline to file a claim is May 31, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

Are you a problem solver?

Join the Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team!

If you're a self-starter, like digging in, have one day a week AND like helping others, this could be a rewarding experience for you.

Let me know if you're interested by emailing me at joe@abc15.com

Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn more about Let Joe Know: