'Bought Milk' settlement headed to millions of Americans

It's a class-action lawsuit that brought a lot of attention to milk prices and it's now finally ending years later.

The 'Bought Milk' lawsuit was brought against dairy producers claiming price-fixing -- businesses agreeing with one another to only sell products for a certain price, leading to higher out-of-pocket costs for buyers.

The suit covered anyone who purchased milk in 15 states, including Arizona, for the 14 years prior to 2017. All you needed to do was fill out an online form.

First estimates showed anyone could get between $45 and $70, but because of the final settlement of just $52 million and millions of people qualifying for a payout, you'll see a lot less.

In July of this year, the courts approved a $7.51 payout for individuals and $210 for businesses.

Unfortunately, if you did not file a claim by January 2017, it's too late to participate. However, if you did, you should get an email from BoughtMilk.com and payments should go out by Sept. 20.

For more Class Action Lawsuits, click here.