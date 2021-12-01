Best credit card 'extras' for holiday shopping: Price match, refunds, and more

PHOENIX — If you can do all of your holiday shopping with cash on hand, more power to you!

But if that's not you, and you want to use a credit card, finding the best one depends on how you want to use it.

If you have a big ticket purchase and want as much money back from it, look for a card with an initial bonus.

Jill Gonzalez with Wallethub.com says the Chase Unlimited Freedom card is among the best for that.

You can get $200 for spending $500 during the first 3 months and there's no annual fee.

But what if you want to buy something that may take a while to pay off?

"Then you're going to go for a zero percent APR card. The best one on the market is the Capital One QuickSilver card," Gonazlez says.

The card offers zero percent interest for the first 15 months and has no annual fee.

Your credit card can also offer protections, like added insurance.

"So it could extend a warranty 30, 60, 90 days or one to three years depending on what you bought," Gonzalez says.

Small appliances, TVs and cell phones are some of the products typically covered.

For that added protection, Gonzalez says the Chase Sapphire Reserve card is one of the best.

But, it comes with a hefty annual fee.

So, you can check out other cards that offer some warranty protection with no annual fee.

There are also cards offering price protection.

"It will let you get a refund for whatever money you're missing over a certain period of time," Gonzalez says.

It's basically price matching after you buy.

Gonzalez says the Capital One SavorOne card is best.

There is no annual fee and you could get a refund for the difference if you find an item advertised for a lower price within 120 days after buying.

"It's hard to know exactly when the best time is to by something so this kind of takes the worry off of you," she says.

Gonzalez says store-specific cards also offer deals.

The Target Redcard gives you 5% back with any Target purchase.

Walmart and Amazon cards give you 5% back with online purchases.