AZ landlord encourages acceptance of Section 8 Housing vouchers

"They no longer accept Section 8."

"My apartment complex is no longer accepting the vouchers."

These are just some of the many comments from Let Joe Know viewers reaching out about housing - specifically the federally funded Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.

The program allows tenants with low income to rent from private landlords and pay 30% of their monthly income toward rent and utilities with the voucher making up the difference.

But in some cities, there is a shortage of landlords who will accept the voucher.

"It's not the same Section 8 it was five years ago," said Barbara Dow.

She grew up managing rentals. Her parents managed rentals and her grandparents managed rentals. As a landlord, she knows the Section 8 program has flaws.

"People stayed away from this because it takes so long once you find a tenant, whereas on the open market, I'll find a tenant and they can move in the next weekend," explained Dow.

Other landlords have echoed this sentiment, stating after finding a voucher-holding tenant there is too much time spent before moving in.

"They set up an inspection and then that takes weeks and weeks and then once inspections [are] done then it goes to more paperwork which takes weeks and weeks and weeks," Dow said.

What about after a tenant moves in? Some landlords say they've had to wait months to receive payment from the program, even with a tenant already living in their rental.

"If you have a mortgage payment, you can't wait four months to get paid," said Dow.

But she says the City of Phoenix's Housing Department has heard the complaints and is making changes.

Dow lists the addition of inspectors, an online portal, and electronic signatures for paperwork all as recent improvements. She says they've streamlined the move-in and payment process taking what at one point took months down to weeks or even days within the City of Phoenix.

However, across the Valley, the time it takes to complete a typical inspection is still a complaint for some landlords who accept vouchers.

So how many inspectors are there? Not many!

Phoenix is staffed with three full-time inspectors. Tempe, Scottsdale, and Glendale only have one full-time inspector each. Glendale does state the city has certified back-ups when needed.

What about the time from finding an apartment to moving in?

After receiving all completed paperwork, Tempe states inspections must happen within 15 days. Phoenix says it's generally seven days, Glendale is five days, and Scottsdale says inspections happen within two business days.

Dow says if you're a landlord participating in the Section 8 program, expect it to take some time but she encourages all landlords to stick with it to help more Arizonans stay housed.

"... be a little bit more flexible, and you know, a little more empathy," Dow encouraged.

Several Valley cities have sign-on bonuses for landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers.

Phoenix is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Mesa is offering landlords a $500 bonus.

Chandler is offering a $400 sign-on incentive.