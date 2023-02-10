Arizona Department of Gaming offers tips to avoid Super Bowl betting scams

The big game means big bets are coming to Arizona. During the 2022 Super Bowl, Arizona saw nearly $500 million wagered throughout the state.

Now, with the Super Bowl being played in Arizona, total wagers are expected to increase.

Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming says if people are going to take part in betting, it's best to find approved, licensed operators. The department has a list of approved online, event wagering, and fantasy sports operators.

"You're going to get consumer protections. The department reviews things like house rules [and] internal control systems," said Hartgraves.

But not everyone wants to play by the rules. With big bets, scammers are also looking to cash in.

Don't fall for tempting ads.

You may see an increase in gambling-related pop-ups, emails, or text messages. Everything may seem normal when you place your bet, but as soon as you try to cash out winnings, you can't withdraw a cent.

"You don't know where your money is going. You don't know if you can cash those bets out," Hartgraves said.

Scammers will make up a lot of excuses - like technical issues or payment processing delays - to avoid allowing you to withdraw money. They may even request additional money from you or personal details, claiming it's necessary to make a withdrawal.

Read the fine print regarding incentives.

Legitimate sites and apps will likely offer incentives or bonuses to boost business. Make sure you read the details closely. You may be required to deposit a certain amount of money or meet other conditions to qualify for a free wager or other promotional.

Don't forget about taxes.

Depending on how much you win, you may need to report it to the IRS. Generally, if you receive $600 or more in gambling winnings, the payer is required to issue you a Form W-2G. Even if you don't win big, if you accumulate winnings through several smaller bets amounting to more than $600 for the year, you'll need to report them. The IRS has more information on its website.

If you have a dispute regarding wins or losses after placing a wager with a licensed operator in Arizona, you can apply for the Arizona Department of Gaming to investigate.

Do you have a gambling problem or know a problem gambler? Reach out for help by calling 1-800-NEXT STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text 'Next Step' to 253342.