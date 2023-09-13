Arizona consumer looking for help? Let Joe Know team is fighting for you!

PHOENIX — Just last month, more than 1,000 Arizona consumers turned to our Let Joe Know problem-solvers for help.

The number of Arizonans coming to us with frustrating consumer issues has been growing steadily for months.

"By the time I contacted you I felt I was at wit's end," one consumer said.

"I don't have money for a lawyer and it was very frustrating," said another Arizonan.

We hear the same issues from a lot of you and our 25-person Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team works each day to help Arizonans.

You don't hear about most of their successes... like Paul who had a new home deal canceled but couldn't get back his deposit.

After letting us know, our team got him a check for $37,000.

"I was very surprised.. like I said, I had given up on it... I was over the moon, just delighted," Paul said.

When the insurer of the driver who damaged Kelli's car ignored her, we said: 'That doesn't work.'

One week after letting us know, she had a check for $5,800.

"I couldn't have done it without you guys," Kelli said.

Von paid a plumber but still had a leak and couldn't get it repaired.

Our team told the business that had to change, and it did.

"I'm still spreading the word about you, Joe. I appreciate it," Von said.

We helped Jay finally get back an $8,000 bill overpayment.

We pushed Liz's home warranty company to do the right thing and fix her A/C after weeks of hot air.

We made sure Sarah's family got back $6,500 for a service dog that never came and the family was able to buy a new one Sarah loves.

"She is truly the sweetest little thing," Sarah said.

While nearly 1,200 consumers turned to our problem-solving team last month, we also helped nearly 200 other Arizonans get free help from family law attorneys.

It was part of our monthly "Let Joe Know/Ask an Attorney" phone bank in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona.

Our bi-monthly streaming show 'What's Buggin' You' gave consumers a chance to ask the director of the Arizona Department of Real Estate about land scams.

A judge who decides many Valley eviction cases talked of the best way to defend yourself as a renter in eviction court.

How about getting free help in person?

We are going "On the Road with Let Joe Know" to the Tempe Marketplace on Wednesday, October 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Twenty-five consumer experts and attorneys in areas like family law, landlord/tenant/evictions, autos, and scams will be there to talk with you about your issues one-on-one.

We will also have representatives with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors there to help with any building/pool/landscape contractor concerns.

Investigators with the Arizona Attorney General's Office will also be there to talk about your issues one-on-one.