Do you order pizza for delivery?

Have you ever REALLY looked at the receipt?

One Valley man did and didn't like what he saw.

Kevin let me know he was charged tax on the delivery charge.

He sent the receipt, and it adds up.

But, Kevin thought that delivery should be considered a service.

And in Arizona, many services do not face a sales tax.

Since this delivery charge was only $3.50, we're only talking pennies.

But think of how many pizzas you or your friends had delivered, and it adds up.

Could this be a victory for pizza lovers like myself?

I took the question to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

And they had some bad news.

They say the tax is correct.

The department says "the delivery charge is part of the gross receipts from the restaurant business whether separately stated or not."

The delivery charge is taxed as a food establishment which includes the sales tax.

So, if you want to save that change, I guess we all need to get up and carry out!