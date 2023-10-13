Apple releases fix for 'hot' product - the iPhone 15 series

Apple released its new line of iPhone 15 devices - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max - on September 22. The phones quickly became a hot commodity, but for some that may be literal.

After the release, users of the Pro and Pro Max reported the devices may have overheating issues.

On an Apple discussion forum, one user wrote: "I just got the iPhone 15 Pro today and it's so hot I can't even hold it for very long!" While another user wrote, "I got the iPhone 15 Pro as well and it's overheating when I'm on a phone call for like 8-10 minutes." Other users reported their phones becoming hot while making a call, watching videos, or some even reported overheating while the phone was not in use.

So, the Let Joe Know team ran a temperature check of our own. In an enclosed room set at about 72 degrees Fahrenheit, we tested an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's what we experienced:



Phone reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit after 10 minutes of watching videos with no other apps in use.

Phone reached 82 degrees Fahrenheit after a 10-minute phone call with no other apps in use.

Phone reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit while charging and watching videos.

Phone lowered to 82 degrees Fahrenheit after 10 minutes of no use and no app utilization.

In a statement, Apple blamed a software bug and stressed the issue is not hardware-related or linked to the A17 Pro chip or titanium enclosure. The company targeted three possible reasons for the overheating in some iPhone 15 models:

Apple says iPhones "may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity." That's a fairly common issue with new smartphones, but according to users may have been exasperated with the iPhone 15 launch.

Some apps (including Instagram and Uber) that were recently updated to support iOS 17 have been overloading the A17 Pro chip's CPU. Apple says it is working with affected developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

A bug in iOS 17 that is "impacting some users" will be addressed in a future software update.

Apple did release that software update - iOS 17.0.3 - claiming it "addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected."

iPhone users are encouraged to install the latest update.

Apple's support website does warn phones can get too warm during certain situations, suggests storing phones in temperatures between 32 - 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and warns storing phones in cars could lead to overheating and ultimately impact your phone's battery life.

Read about Apple's safety standardsand what to do if you get an overheating notification on their website.