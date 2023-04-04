An inconvenient delivery; what do you do when a truck hits your car?

PHOENIX — Just about every day, you may see a delivery truck somewhere on your street. It's usually a fast and convenient way to get what you bought online, but there are other times when it can also be a big inconvenience.

"You can clearly see it's all broken in here," Cristian Ramos says.

Ramos is showing me the back bumper damage on his BMW. It was parked in front of his house when he got an Amazon delivery. His video doorbell shows what happened next.

It shows an Amazon truck backing up right into a BMW, which then hits another car parked in front of his.

So, Ramos says he contacted Amazon.

"Are you sure it was our driver? I said, 'dude, it's on camera. I sent you guys a link,'" he says.

Ramos says he was told to get an estimate and that he sent it to Amazon.

It's for more than $7,000.

He says he needs his car to be operational for his family, but Ramos says more than two weeks after the incident, he can't get the car repaired.

"I did what they told me, took it to a shop. Now they say they have to get their own appraisal," he says.

An email to Ramos says they will send out an appraiser and pay the "lesser of the two estimates."

He didn't think that was fair.

Ramos says his estimate came from a certified BMW dealer where he wants his car repaired. He let me know and we went to Amazon. It wasn't long before Ramos got another email from the company.

This time it said, "we have requested your payment of $7,170."

In a statement to us, Amazon says, "we're always committed to making things right. Prior to being contacted by the station, we worked directly with Mr. Ramos and we're pleased to reach a successful resolution."

Ramos says, "they ended up just paying me out the original estimate I sent them... thank you."

Problem solved!

Our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team can help you.

Email me: joe@abc15.com