Act fast! Arizonans can be part of Facebook's $725 million settlement

PHOENIX — If you have a Facebook account, even if you have not posted in a while, you're likely eligible for the social media giant's $725 million class-action lawsuit settlement.

Consumers who had a Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2023 are eligible. To be considered, consumers must file claim forms by August 25 at 11:59 p.m.

The settlement involves privacy lapses with user data. Facebook users claim their data was used without authorization for targeted advertising.

The settlement was reached in December 2022.

According to the law firm that filed the action, it was the largest class action settlement of its kind at the time the settlement was reached. The settlement also resulted in policy changes by Meta, Facebook's parent company, to improve user privacy.

Facebook denies any wrongdoing, but the agreement means eligible Facebook users can file a claim for a chunk of the settlement money.

The amount a claimant will receive depends on how many people file a claim and how long the user had a Facebook account during the eligibility period.

To submit a claim, go to the settlement website, where you will be asked to enter some information. If you've since deleted your Facebook account, you can still file by providing the time period when your account was active.

If you prefer, you can download the claim form and send it by mail to the Settlement Administrator at:

Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA19103