ABC15, Arizona Attorney General team-up during National Consumer Protection Week

National Consumer Protection Week runs from March 3 - 9, 2024. It's a time to help people understand consumer rights and avoid fraud and scams.

Each year, government agencies, consumer protection groups, and everyday consumers work together to highlight consumer protection issues, avoiding scams, preventing identity theft, and reporting fraud.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes kicked off the week by highlighting the 2023 Top Consumer Fraud Complaint trends.

“Every consumer deserves protection from fraud and scams. My office is here to be your advocate, your collective voice, and your champion this week and all year long,” Attorney General Mayes wrote in a released statement.

According to the Attorney General's Office, its Consumer Information and Complaints Unit recovered nearly $4 million on behalf of consumers in 2023 and received more than 17,000 consumer complaints.

Here are the top five categories of consumer complaints filed with the AGO in 2023:

1. Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, and Rentals

2. Mortgage and Real Estate

3. Telecommunications Services (i.e. internet service providers, cell phones, pay TV etc.)

4. Telemarketing, Phone Scams, and Unsolicited Text Messages

5. Banking

The AGO released the following tips to help consumers avoid scams and deceptive practices in the top five complaint areas:

Motor Vehicles : When buying a vehicle, get the salesperson or business to make all terms and any promises in writing and make sure you get complete copies of all paperwork.

Mortgage and Real Estate: Read all documents and understand the terms before signing and do not sign contracts or agreements with blank spaces.

Telecommunications : Review your monthly bills for unauthorized fees and sudden or new charges.

Telemarketing, Phone Scams and Unsolicited Text Messages: Never give money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency in response to an unsolicited phone call or text message. Remember, government agencies will not threaten you or demand that you pay a debt or fee immediately or take payment in gift cards.

Banking: Review your account activity and monthly statements for unauthorized fees or sudden charges and contact your bank immediately if you see anything suspicious.

ABC15 is teaming with the Arizona Attorney General's Office to help consumers. On Wednesday, March 6, members of the AGO's Consumer Protection Team will be in the studio answering your consumer questions.

Phone lines will open from 5 - 7 p.m. If you have a question, call 1-855-522-1515 during Wednesday's phone bank.

If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting azag.gov/consumer.