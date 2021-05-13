A/C repairs and home warranty policies: Are they worth the investment?

PHOENIX — If you haven't started using your air conditioning yet, this week will have you finally turning it on as we see some of the first 100 degree days of the year.

However, what happens when the air conditioning unit you're relying on to stay cool doesn't work and the policy you bought to cover repairs is causing more hassle?

As the temperatures increase, so do the number of complaints Let Joe Know receives about air conditioning repairs and home warranty companies.

Like Martin, who says he's been waiting three weeks for his unit to be fixed. He says he was stuck because if he made the repairs on his own, they would void his contract.

Sandra says her unit needed a test to make sure it wasn't leaking, but her home warranty denied paying for it. She says she's out $220 and the unit is still not fixed.

It's especially bad for people who have health conditions. Like Rick, who was without air for two weeks while his wife had a heart condition.

His unit was fixed by his home warranty company after we got involved, but what can you do if you're considering a home warranty or have one now?

Look into getting your unit serviced before there's a problem. Also, get the service before the peak of the summer when the wait for an air conditioning company can be more than a week.

Consider going without a home warranty or not renewing your current policy. Most policies only cover a portion of repairs or replacement costs and have several exclusions. Instead, put the money you pay on premiums into savings account for future maintenance.

If you do opt for a policy, check for complaints online. Get all exclusions in writing. You can also ask for a list of contractors they work with to make sure they have a good reputation.

Also, know your options for canceling your policy. In Arizona, you can end your warranty at any time and get a prorated refund.

If you have a similar story, let us know at Joe@abc15.com.