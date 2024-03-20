5PM: Family law questions? Call ABC15's phone bank to get answers

PHOENIX — Child support, child custody, and divorce - they are all family law issues that affect a lot of Arizonans.

ABC15 has teamed up with the State Bar of Arizona to get you some free legal advice.

Volunteer attorneys will be answering your questions during our phone bank on Wednesday, March 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The phone bank is focusing on issues regarding family law, so, if you have a question about things like divorce, child support, or custody issues, you'll want to call in.

The phone bank is absolutely free to call.

The number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The number will only be active during the phone bank hours.