4 ways to get the most out of your holiday purchases

It may still be October, but the "Black Friday" deals are already starting. Stores like Walmart and Target are spreading their deals over several weeks instead of just one day.

So, how do you make sure you are paying the lowest price?

1. Price tracking:

Robin Saks Frankel, Credit Card Analyst with Forbes Advisor, says tools like Camel, Camel, Camel and Google Shopping will notify you if your holiday gift pries drop.

Sites like Paribus and Earny track prices after you buy. This is helpful if you made your purchase from a store with a price adjustment policy like Costco or Target.

2. Credit card protections:

Did you think about what card you will be using to make your purchase?

"A lot of credit cards will come with benefits that you may not really have thought about before," says Saks Frankel.

They include:



Price Protection - which refunds you the difference if you buy something and it goes on sale later.

Purchase Protection - which covers you if an item is lost or stolen or shows up damaged.

Return Protection - which extends the return period at certain stores up to 90 days in some cases.

Just check with your card issuer to see if you have these benefits.

3. Special credit card offers:

Don't forget special offers.

"If you just log into your credit card account, online, you can usually like scroll to the bottom of the screen and see different offers 5% back at this retailer... 10% back at this retailer," said Saks Frankel.

In the past, American Express has offered $10 monthly credits to existing cardholders for an entire year. That's $120 in free money.

Even now, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express includes a $300 annual credit to use at Bonvoy hotels. That could cut down your holiday travel expenses.

4. Consider Opening a New Card:

Many companies are offering extended 0% APR periods this holiday season.

That includes the Chase Freedom Flex, the US Bank Visa Platinum, and the Citi Bank Diamond Preferred cards.

