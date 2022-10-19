Watch Now
200+ consumers get help from Let Joe Know On the Road event Tuesday night

Two dozen consumer experts and attorneys were at Tempe Marketplace
Let Joe Know helped consumers with their issues, scams and questions at Tempe Marketplace Tuesday night.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 14:32:19-04

TEMPE, AZ — More than 200 people came out to get help with their consumer issues as we took Let Joe Know On the Road Tuesday evening.

Two dozen consumer experts and attorneys were at Tempe Marketplace to talk with Arizonans about their frustrating problems one-on-one.

We couldn't have done it without the advice of our experts.

Here's a list of all who attended — thank you for taking the time to help so many!

Auto buying

David Warkentin/Exec Director
Arizona Independent Automobile Dealer's Association
aiada.net
602-246-1498

Attorney Charles Brown
The Law Office of Charles Brown
tlocb.com
480-687-3716

Auto/car repairs

Travis Mock
AAA Arizona Car Care
mwg.aaa.com/automotive/auto-repair-center
888-505-2337

Contractors

Attorney Andrew Turk
Rose Law Group
roselawgroup.com
480-505-3934

David Degnan
Degnan Law
degnanlawaz.com
602-266-0531

Family law

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez
Law offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez
danielrodriguezlaw.com
623-404-2544

Attorney Maya Milovic
Milovic Law Firm
miloviclaw.com
602-892-0212

Attorney Stephanie Easterling
Harper Easterling
harpereasterling.com
480-442-6097

Attorney Cody Hayes
Hayes Esquire
hayesesquire.com
480-300-5777

Consumer attorneys

Attorney Beth Findsen
Price Law Group
pricelawgroup.com
818-600-5575

Attorney Stockton Banfield
Dyer Bregman and Ferris
dbfazlaw.com
602-254-6008

Attorney Floyd Bybee
Bybee Law Center
debtcreditlaw.com
480-756-8822

Attorney J Robert Eckley
Eckley & Associates
eckleylaw.com
602-952-1177

Consumer advocacy

Diane Brown
Arizona Public Interest Research Group
pirg.org/arizona
602-252-9227

Consumer business issues/scams

Michelle Marin
Better Business Bureau
bbb.org
602-264-1721

Brendon Becker
Better Business Bureau
bbb.org
602-264-1721

Landlord/tenant

Attorney Jeff Katz
Community Legal Services
clsaz.org
602-253-1536

Attorney Lewis Liebler
Community Legal Services
clsaz.org
602-253-1536

Maxine Becker
Wildfire
wildfireaz.org
602-604-0640

Ken Volk
Arizona Tenants Advocates
arizonatenants.com
480-557-8905

Rental assistance

Nawal Bakheit-Apura
Maricopa County Human Services Department:
maricopa.gov
602-506-5911

Learn more about Let Joe Know: