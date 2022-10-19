200+ consumers get help from Let Joe Know On the Road event Tuesday night

TEMPE, AZ — More than 200 people came out to get help with their consumer issues as we took Let Joe Know On the Road Tuesday evening.

Two dozen consumer experts and attorneys were at Tempe Marketplace to talk with Arizonans about their frustrating problems one-on-one.

We couldn't have done it without the advice of our experts.

Here's a list of all who attended — thank you for taking the time to help so many!

Auto buying

David Warkentin/Exec Director

Arizona Independent Automobile Dealer's Association

aiada.net

602-246-1498

Attorney Charles Brown

The Law Office of Charles Brown

tlocb.com

480-687-3716

Auto/car repairs

Travis Mock

AAA Arizona Car Care

mwg.aaa.com/automotive/auto-repair-center

888-505-2337

Contractors

Attorney Andrew Turk

Rose Law Group

roselawgroup.com

480-505-3934

David Degnan

Degnan Law

degnanlawaz.com

602-266-0531

Family law

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez

Law offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez

danielrodriguezlaw.com

623-404-2544

Attorney Maya Milovic

Milovic Law Firm

miloviclaw.com

602-892-0212

Attorney Stephanie Easterling

Harper Easterling

harpereasterling.com

480-442-6097

Attorney Cody Hayes

Hayes Esquire

hayesesquire.com

480-300-5777

Consumer attorneys

Attorney Beth Findsen

Price Law Group

pricelawgroup.com

818-600-5575

Attorney Stockton Banfield

Dyer Bregman and Ferris

dbfazlaw.com

602-254-6008

Attorney Floyd Bybee

Bybee Law Center

debtcreditlaw.com

480-756-8822

Attorney J Robert Eckley

Eckley & Associates

eckleylaw.com

602-952-1177

Consumer advocacy

Diane Brown

Arizona Public Interest Research Group

pirg.org/arizona

602-252-9227

Consumer business issues/scams

Michelle Marin

Better Business Bureau

bbb.org

602-264-1721

Brendon Becker

Better Business Bureau

bbb.org

602-264-1721

Landlord/tenant

Attorney Jeff Katz

Community Legal Services

clsaz.org

602-253-1536

Attorney Lewis Liebler

Community Legal Services

clsaz.org

602-253-1536

Maxine Becker

Wildfire

wildfireaz.org

602-604-0640

Ken Volk

Arizona Tenants Advocates

arizonatenants.com

480-557-8905

Rental assistance

Nawal Bakheit-Apura

Maricopa County Human Services Department:

maricopa.gov

602-506-5911