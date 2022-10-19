200+ consumers get help from Let Joe Know On the Road event Tuesday night

TEMPE, AZ — More than 200 people came out to get help with their consumer issues as we took Let Joe Know On the Road Tuesday evening.
Two dozen consumer experts and attorneys were at Tempe Marketplace to talk with Arizonans about their frustrating problems one-on-one.
We couldn't have done it without the advice of our experts.
Here's a list of all who attended — thank you for taking the time to help so many!
Auto buying
David Warkentin/Exec Director
Arizona Independent Automobile Dealer's Association
aiada.net
602-246-1498
Attorney Charles Brown
The Law Office of Charles Brown
tlocb.com
480-687-3716
Auto/car repairs
Travis Mock
AAA Arizona Car Care
mwg.aaa.com/automotive/auto-repair-center
888-505-2337
Contractors
Attorney Andrew Turk
Rose Law Group
roselawgroup.com
480-505-3934
David Degnan
Degnan Law
degnanlawaz.com
602-266-0531
Family law
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez
Law offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez
danielrodriguezlaw.com
623-404-2544
Attorney Maya Milovic
Milovic Law Firm
miloviclaw.com
602-892-0212
Attorney Stephanie Easterling
Harper Easterling
harpereasterling.com
480-442-6097
Attorney Cody Hayes
Hayes Esquire
hayesesquire.com
480-300-5777
Consumer attorneys
Attorney Beth Findsen
Price Law Group
pricelawgroup.com
818-600-5575
Attorney Stockton Banfield
Dyer Bregman and Ferris
dbfazlaw.com
602-254-6008
Attorney Floyd Bybee
Bybee Law Center
debtcreditlaw.com
480-756-8822
Attorney J Robert Eckley
Eckley & Associates
eckleylaw.com
602-952-1177
Consumer advocacy
Diane Brown
Arizona Public Interest Research Group
pirg.org/arizona
602-252-9227
Consumer business issues/scams
Michelle Marin
Better Business Bureau
bbb.org
602-264-1721
Brendon Becker
Better Business Bureau
bbb.org
602-264-1721
Landlord/tenant
Attorney Jeff Katz
Community Legal Services
clsaz.org
602-253-1536
Attorney Lewis Liebler
Community Legal Services
clsaz.org
602-253-1536
Maxine Becker
Wildfire
wildfireaz.org
602-604-0640
Ken Volk
Arizona Tenants Advocates
arizonatenants.com
480-557-8905
Rental assistance
Nawal Bakheit-Apura
Maricopa County Human Services Department:
maricopa.gov
602-506-5911