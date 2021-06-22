1 in 4 new Arizona customers able to get health plans for under $10/month

If you are one of the more than 800,000 Arizonans without health insurance or you can no longer afford the plan you do have, now is the time to act.

Under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year, the enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act marketplace has been extended through August 15, 2021. Along with that extension are several stipulations that provide more financial support to help people get the coverage they need.

"Health coverage in the marketplace is more affordable today than it has ever been before. And that includes low-, moderate-, and higher-income people," said Allen Gjersvig with the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers.

He says under the American Rescue Plan no one will pay more than 8.5 percent of their income for health insurance. In the past, people were paying 15-20%.

In addition, you can make four times the federal poverty level and still receive financial support to cut the costs of your plan. In the past, if you made a certain amount, you got no help at all.

Allen says if you got a plan last fall, or if your income has been impacted by the pandemic go online and compare prices.

He says so far this enrollment period, one in four Arizonans have been able to get a comprehensive plan for less than $10 a month.

If you need help navigating the enrollment process, go to CoverAZ.org.

You can also call - 1800-377-3526 to schedule an appointment with an enrollment helper.

For more on the special enrollment period, click here.