Lost luggage? Missing and delayed bags cause airline travel headaches

PHOENIX — Flying from the Valley to Seattle, Sean says he's made the trip several times before to see family. However, in March, he flew for the first time with Frontier.

Sean got to Seattle, but his bags didn't.

"All the luggage and baggage came down the carousel, and nothing for me," he recalled.

Sean says it was late and there was not an employee to speak to in the office. He decided to leave and come back in the morning. Sean says Frontier employees took his information and said his bag would be on the next flight.

Sean's luggage never made it to Seattle.

"My clothes, my toiletries, some of my electronics, jewelry, watches," said Sean, listing off items he had packed. During his trip, he had to buy necessities like clothes and toiletries, but not everything could be replaced. Sean says his son had bought him a new watch for his birthday. That was packed in his luggage as well.

Sean filed a complaint with Frontier. Months after his original flight, Sean says his luggage had not been found. He Let ABC15 Know.

Our team reached out to Frontier. Sean says he did receive a voucher. Meanwhile, a Frontier spokesperson said in an email they are "happy to continue working with him as he goes through this process regarding refunds and reimbursement." For reimbursements, they stated receipts were needed for the luggage itself and replacement items. Frontier's policy regarding baggage, claims, and liability can be found on their website.

Sean says, luckily, his son has the bank statement for the watch. But, he calls it a "trying process" to gather receipts for other items.

Sean's not the only flier feeling frustrated. Lost, damaged, and delayed baggage is one of the top complaints made against airlines.

"Certainly it's most important to get people where they're going safely, but it's also their [airline's] responsibility to get your baggage where you're going," said Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog Director at U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, Education Fund.

Murray suggests consumers put a tracker or air tag in every bag, including carry-ons in case you're asked to gate check a bag. She also says it can be helpful to take pictures of the contents of your bag before traveling.

If you're packing anything expensive or electronic, have the serial number and purchase details saved to speed up your claim process.

Speaking of claims, don't wait! File a claim immediately when you realize your bag is delayed or missing.

Also, keep receipts for anything you buy during your trip - clothes or toiletries - as a result of not having your baggage.

"People are entitled to up to $3,800 in reimbursement for any lost or damaged items. You have to document that, of course. But if it's a wheelchair, a scooter, or any other kind of assistive device, there is no limit," Murray explained.

Consumers have more protections thanks to federal laws passed this year. Those rights include:



More transparency regarding baggage fees

No hassle refunds

Vouchers that last for five years

A legal definition of what a "significant" delay means

Know your rights! Read up on the other legal changes and explanations for airline passenger rights on PIRG's website.

If you experience a problem when flying, remember that you have a voice. The U.S. Department of Transportation tracks complaints and airline trends. You can file with the department online or by mail.