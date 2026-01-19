Let ABC15 Know: Get free help navigating your budget at Debt Management Phone Bank

Did you overspend during the holidays or find yourself struggling to manage your finances? You're not alone, and help is available.

The Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with Money Management International, a nonprofit debt counseling organization, to bring free financial resources and support directly to viewers through a special phone bank event.

On Wednesday, January 21, from 5-7 p.m., counselors from Money Management International will be available to answer viewer questions during our Debt Management Phone Bank.

The number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The phone lines will open at 5 p.m.

"Consumers are spending a lot more money managing their debt than they have in the past," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of Money Management International. The organization sees financial struggles firsthand across the community.

The timing couldn't be more critical. Credit card debt has reached record levels nationwide, and the situation is getting worse for many families.

"Right now, there's a record amount of credit card debt," Triggs explained. "And not only that, the credit card debt is so high, but a lot of consumers are falling behind on their credit cards. So, delinquencies are rising."

Money Management International specializes in debt counseling and helping people get their finances back on track through personalized guidance.

"They look at what's going out, what's coming in, and then that puts that counselor in a great position to be able to advise that consumer of their options to deal with whatever their financial situation is," Triggs added.

