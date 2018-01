Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced during a press conference Friday that he "knows and believes" that the only person responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas was Stephen Paddock.

Lombardo said that no charges are expected to be filed against Marilou Danley. However, there is one person who is of "federal interest" and charges could be filed in relation to that person.

Lombardo would not elaborate on who the person of federal interest might be.

Lombardo also told the media during the press conference that investigators found child porn on Stephen Paddock's computer and that his search history was disturbing.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REPORT

The sheriff said the preliminary report will be available to the media and the public follow the press conference. He also said that the report will shed light on planning of the attack, Paddock's research and how he carried out the attack. The report will not include the motive, according to Lombardo. However, the sheriff did indicate that a possible motive for the shooting could be the loss of "significant amount of wealth" prior to the mass shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL STORIES RELATED TO SHOOTING