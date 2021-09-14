Watch
ABC15 townhall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on September 15

ABC15
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:03:33-04

PHOENIX — ABC15 is set to kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a virtual townhall in support of the Hispanic community across the Valley.

Join our conversation with Allison Rodriguez and Liliana Soto as they discuss the history behind the celebration and its importance.

The townhall will have former Cesar Chavez laborer organizer, Jose Cortez, and managing editor of the Journal of Arizona History with the Arizona Historical Society, Dr. Lora Key as guests.

Watch the ABC15 townhall Wednesday, Sept.15 at 12:00 p.m. on the ABC15 Facebook page here.

