With kids heading back to school, what should parents look out for in their kids' well-being?

PHOENIX — Kids continue returning to class all month, but many missed critical wellness checks during the pandemic. In this ABC15 Health Insider, Nohelani Graf and Dr. Shad Marvasti talk about which check-ups kids should update and also what they can expect from a sports physical. He's also outlining the importance of getting kids moving again through sports or outdoor play, even when the school day is done. Watch the full discussion with Dr. Shad in the player above.