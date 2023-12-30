WATCH: ABC15 Health Insider expert lists his top three resolutions for a healthier new year

PHOENIX — A new year brings new opportunity to become your best self and our ABC15 Health Insider is listing his top three resolutions or intentions for the new year.

First, Dr. Shad Marvasti says focus on learning the difference between whole foods and processed foods and, gradually make the shift to phase out what he calls "Frankenfoods," or highly processed foods. He says if you're a meat eater, try to stick with grass-fed, free range, hormone free meats. With cooking oils, he suggests moving away from seed oils and focusing on minimally processed, cold-pressed oils like extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil.

Second, he says the benefits of physical activity are far-reaching, from physical to mental health. He recommends committing to adding a movement routine to your day or week. Dr. Shad says start slow and build over time, don't burn out on over-doing a big workout when that hasn't been your normal. Even the simple practice of standing and taking a five-minute walk when you've been sitting for over an hour can make a difference.

Finally, invest in personal relationships. Dr. Shad points to areas of the world with the most centenarians and all have active social lives. Studies have shown isolation and loneliness can have as big an impact on shortening your lifespan as high blood pressure. He suggests committing to having regular phone conversations with close friends or family, making time for regular in-person meet-ups, be it for coffee or game night.

