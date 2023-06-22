Voluntary recall issued for frozen fruit products linked to pineapples

The FDA is issuing a voluntary recall involving frozen fruit linked to pineapples.

The agency says the products linked to a third-party pineapple vendor were possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall includes products sold at Walmart and Target locations in Arizona.

Walmart products included in the recall are Great Value Mixed Fruit, Dark Sweet Cherries, and Mango Chunks sold from January 19 to June 13.

At Target, Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Mango Strawberry Blend, Mixed Fruit Blend, Mango Chunks, Blueberries, and Triple Berry Blend sold between October 14, 2022 and May 22, 2023 are included.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been connected to products involved with this recall at this point.

People who have any of the recalled products are urged to toss it out or return it to the store for a full refund.