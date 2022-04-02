Vitamin D deficiency and how to avoid it

It's ironic to live in the Valley of the Sun and learn you are vitamin D deficient when the sun is our best source for it.

In this ABC15 Health Insider conversation, Dr. Shad Marvasti is explaining that our hotter climate contributes to people spending more time inside than out.

He also points to a study that shows 40% of Americans are vitamin D deficient. That number jumps to 88% of African Americans and 70% of Latinos who have low levels of "vitamin sun" as well and it holds true in the greater Phoenix area.

Watch our full conversation in the player above to learn your options for improving your levels — with the help of your doctor — using foods rich in vitamin D like mushrooms, fatty fish, and fortified grains as well supplements.