Using food as medicine to improve your heart health

Most risk factors for heart disease are modifiable, like blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and whether you're active. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says by taking control of your nutrition, it is possible to prevent, treat and even reverse heart disease.

While some blood pressure medications may still be needed, he says the DASH diet can help lower high blood pressure. It follows a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and fiber, and is low in sodium and processed foods.

Dr. Shad says the best way to prevent heart disease and prevent recurrence of heart attack or stroke is to follow the Mediterranean diet. It focuses on lots of fruits and veggies, small amounts of lean meats and focuses on going heavy on healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados.

Studies have shown those who ate the most olive oil had the best predictors of heart health and longevity, according to Dr. Shad.

Healthy activity is also key and Dr. Shad suggests high impact interval training (HIIT), which is two minutes of increased activity to get your heart rate up, then resting for two minutes and repeating the pattern for 30 minutes, three times a week.