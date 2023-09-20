Updated COVID vaccine guidance, failing home tests & supplements that make symptoms worse

PHOENIX — The new COVID vaccine is now FDA-approved and available at local pharmacies but some doctors say the approach to who needs to get it is a little more nuanced this time around.

The number of cases did go up in August, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, which reported about 3,000 COVID cases a week at its highest for the month and around 300 hospitalizations. For comparison, the all-time state high was approximately 3,000 hospitalizations a week and over 150,000 positive cases a week in 2022.

Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says the virus and our immunity have changed over time, especially for those who have already gotten COVID. The vaccine has changed too, and is now similar to how flu shots differ each year to target the most recent strain.

He also says the rush to get everyone vaccinated isn't as critical this time around.

"Whether or not you should get it, in part, depends on how many boosters you've had in the past, how recently your last infection was, and how...high risk you are. Do you have underlying lung disease, are you immune compromised, are you elderly? Where do you fall into that? And then I think you make that decision in discussion with your doctor," said Dr. Shad.

If you've been sick in the last three to six months, Dr. Shad says immunity should carry you.

He believes it's likely more people have been sick than reported and had false negative home tests as the kits have not changed with the evolving virus strains, though that's still being studied.

If you're going to be traveling or around higher-risk individuals, he's suggesting the more accurate PCR lab test. Otherwise, practice good illness etiquette and stay home if you're symptomatic, mask up, and wash your hands frequently to prevent the spread of germs.

If you do get sick, Dr. Shad has a warning about what to reach for to feel better.

"You want to avoid traditional supplements like echinacea, golden seal, or elderberry. These ramp up your immune system and don't work well for COVID and can make things worse," said Dr. Shad who instead recommends zinc, higher doses of vitamin D, astragalus, and quercetin, which have been shown to more effectively block Covid from entering your cells.

The updated COVID vaccine should be free for most patients this year and you can get a flu shot simultaneously.

Dr. Shad does remind patients that long-COVID symptoms are still unpredictable if you do get sick so you may want to factor that into your risk level.